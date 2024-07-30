A change of command ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at Hunter Army Airfield, was postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Debby.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932866
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-BL368-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110486655
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HAAF Garrison Change of Command Ceremony Postponed, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HAAF Change of Command Ceremony Postponed
No keywords found.