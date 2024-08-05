HAAF Change of Command Ceremony Postponed

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., -- A change of command ceremony scheduled for Tuesday for Hunter Army Airfield, was postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Debby.



Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson, the outgoing commander at Hunter, was scheduled to transfer command during a ceremony at Truscott Air Terminal on the installation. Instead, Cuthbertson passed command to Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, who was on hand to assume command today during a small gathering.



The event took place with garrison staff and included a presentation of a gift before Cuthbertson departed with his family ahead of the storm.



Cuthbertson served as the garrison commander at Hunter Army Airfield since July of 2022. He is moving to Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Ky.



Taylor is taking command following an assignment at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy.

