Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HAAF Change of Command Ceremony Postponed

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Story by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., -- A change of command ceremony scheduled for Tuesday for Hunter Army Airfield, was postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Debby.

    Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson, the outgoing commander at Hunter, was scheduled to transfer command during a ceremony at Truscott Air Terminal on the installation. Instead, Cuthbertson passed command to Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, who was on hand to assume command today during a small gathering.

    The event took place with garrison staff and included a presentation of a gift before Cuthbertson departed with his family ahead of the storm.

    Cuthbertson served as the garrison commander at Hunter Army Airfield since July of 2022. He is moving to Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Ky.

    Taylor is taking command following an assignment at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:22
    Story ID: 477810
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAAF Change of Command Ceremony Postponed, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    HAAF Garrison Change of Command Ceremony Postponed
    Tropical Cyclone Debby Storm Preparedness
    Tropical Cyclone Debby Storm Preparedness
    Tropical Cyclone Debby Storm Preparedness
    Tropical Cyclone Debby Storm Preparedness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Tropical Cyclone Debby.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download