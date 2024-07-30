RIMPAC--Logistics In Action (open caption)

Logistics is key to a successful exercise or operation. During the Rim-of-Pacific exercise, the Defense Logistics Agency Indo-Pacific team worked tirelessly to support U.S. military participating in RIMPAC. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. #RIMPAC2024
