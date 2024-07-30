Educator Gives View on U.S. Army Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Valeria Williams from the Mississippi Community College Board shares what she learned during the U.S. Army Educators Tour.



Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion hosted educators and community leaders from Louisiana and Mississippi for an Educators Tour at Fort Carson, CO. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen, and to enrich our relationships with these professionals in our areas of operation.



The tour aims to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access to our Recruiters, and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission.



(U.S. Army video by Emily Berard-Boutte)