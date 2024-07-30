Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educator Gives View on U.S. Army Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Emily Berard-Boutte 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    Jonas Richard, Assistant Basketball Coach for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, shares what he learned during the U.S. Army Educators Tour.

    Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion hosted educators and community leaders from Louisiana and Mississippi for an Educators Tour at Fort Carson, CO. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen, and to enrich our relationships with these professionals in our areas of operation.

    The tour aims to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access to our Recruiters, and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission.

    (U.S. Army video by Emily Berard-Boutte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 12:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932857
    VIRIN: 240718-A-SY796-4128
    Filename: DOD_110486470
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educator Gives View on U.S. Army Tour, by Emily Berard-Boutte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Louisiana
    Fort Carson
    Recruiting
    Educator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download