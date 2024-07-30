Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe Africa Best Squad Competition: Day 5 Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 5, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932844
    VIRIN: 240805-A-DI184-5871
    Filename: DOD_110486110
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe Africa Best Squad Competition: Day 5 Recap, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition Daily Wrap Up: Day 5

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    target_news_europe
    EABestSquad
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download