U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition Daily Wrap Up: Day 5

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, operate a combat-net radio during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5, 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

As busy days pass and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition progresses, competing squads continue battling it out within the Grafenwoehr Training Area.

By the conclusion of Day 4 on Aug. 4, Team Delta, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and representing V Corps in the competition, held on to their growing lead. They are followed by Team Bravo, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and representing Southern European Task Force, Africa, and Team Echo, who, like the leading squad, is assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and represents V Corps.



At the start of Day 5 on Aug. 5, competing squads headed to the woods, initiating a three-day tactical field exercise to demonstrate their ability to accomplish combat-focused tasks. The day began before the sun came up, with squads moving across the training area via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Once in the training area, three squads - Team Alpha of the 7th Army Training Command, Team Echo of V Corps, and Team Gold of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, advanced through three specialized lanes. During each lane, teams performed a series of medical, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN), and patrol-related exercises, respectively. Each iteration offered the teams a chance to hone and showcase their battlefield skills through various scenarios, all of which replicated situations that could be faced in the real world. The remainder of the teams will move through identical lanes over the next two days.



“It’s been really challenging so far,” said Spc. Noah O’Neill, a member of Team Echo. “I’m running on only four hours of sleep, but it’s great to work through everything with my team.”



As the competition moves on to Day 6, please visit the U.S. Army Europe and Africa DVIDS feature page and social media profiles to view the latest photos, videos, and daily standings!



