    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell's Workforce Resilience and Resilience Room provides a sanctuary for the civilian workforce, featuring a zero-gravity massage chair for ultimate relaxation, a professional development library to foster continuous learning, and a selection of warm beverages to enjoy. This space revitalizes employees, preparing them to return to work refreshed and rejuvenated.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932835
    VIRIN: 240802-O-JS100-3502
    Filename: DOD_110485971
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Workforce Resilience and Resource Room, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

