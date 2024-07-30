Fort Campbell's Workforce Resilience and Resilience Room provides a sanctuary for the civilian workforce, featuring a zero-gravity massage chair for ultimate relaxation, a professional development library to foster continuous learning, and a selection of warm beverages to enjoy. This space revitalizes employees, preparing them to return to work refreshed and rejuvenated.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932835
|VIRIN:
|240802-O-JS100-3502
|Filename:
|DOD_110485971
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell Workforce Resilience and Resource Room, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.