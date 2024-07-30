video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Rhode Island National Guard build capacity with soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soliders from Joint Force Headquarters, the Medical Detachment, and the Regional Training Institute served to teach, coach, and mentor F-FDTL soldiers in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver. The RIARNG evaluated F-FDTL company leadership in these tasks for senior local leaders to grow their force professionally.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)