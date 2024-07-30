Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dalan ba Dame 2024

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    06.25.2024

    Video by Capt. Alexandra Curtis 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Rhode Island National Guard build capacity with soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soliders from Joint Force Headquarters, the Medical Detachment, and the Regional Training Institute served to teach, coach, and mentor F-FDTL soldiers in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver. The RIARNG evaluated F-FDTL company leadership in these tasks for senior local leaders to grow their force professionally.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 13:05
    Location: BAUCAU, TL

    This work, Dalan ba Dame 2024, by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Pacific
    National Guard
    Timor-Leste
    Indo Pacific Command
    Free and Open Indo-Pacfic
    Timor-Leste Defence Force

