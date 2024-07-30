Soldiers from the Rhode Island National Guard build capacity with soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soliders from Joint Force Headquarters, the Medical Detachment, and the Regional Training Institute served to teach, coach, and mentor F-FDTL soldiers in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver. The RIARNG evaluated F-FDTL company leadership in these tasks for senior local leaders to grow their force professionally.
(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 13:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932764
|VIRIN:
|240625-Z-PQ687-1000
|PIN:
|1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110484464
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|BAUCAU, TL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dalan ba Dame 2024, by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.