    205th RTI OCS Phase III Graduation 2024

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The 205th Regimental Training Institute hosted the Officer Candidate School (OCS) phase III graduation ceremony for class 24001. The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Aug. 2, 2024. This ceremony marks the culmination of 15 days of rigorous and intensive training that tests these officer candidates’ leadership, abilities and potential to be an Army officer. The invocation was given by Chaplain Andrew Paulson and the music was performed by members of the 133d Washington Army National Guard band. Brig. Gen. Paul T. Sellers, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard recognized these officer candidates for completing OCS phase III.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932714
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110482844
    Length: 00:21:18
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Officer candidate school
    Washington Army National Guard (WAARNG)

