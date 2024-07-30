205th RTI OCS Phase III Graduation 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 205th Regimental Training Institute hosted the Officer Candidate School (OCS) phase III graduation ceremony for class 24001. The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Aug. 2, 2024. This ceremony marks the culmination of 15 days of rigorous and intensive training that tests these officer candidates’ leadership, abilities and potential to be an Army officer. The invocation was given by Chaplain Andrew Paulson and the music was performed by members of the 133d Washington Army National Guard band. Brig. Gen. Paul T. Sellers, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard recognized these officer candidates for completing OCS phase III.