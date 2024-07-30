Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August Coyote Community Connection

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The August Coyote Community Connection shares essential housing information for Fort Hunter Liggett and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. Plus, you'll get an inside look at the fantastic amenities that make these installations incredible places to live, work, and train.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:11
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    #FortHunterLiggett #ParksReserveForcesTrainingArea #ArmyHousing #MilitaryLife #QualityofLife

