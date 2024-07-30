Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Inaugural TOUGH MUDDER Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The inaugural Tough Mudder event hosted by the Fort Carson MWR and supported by the 4th Infantry Division was held at Training Area 4 on July 20.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932693
    VIRIN: 240720-O-UR003-3143
    Filename: DOD_110482163
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Inaugural TOUGH MUDDER Event, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Public Affairs
    MWR
    46 Romeo
    Tough Mudder
    DINFOS TRAINED KILLER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download