Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: Combat Medics in the 129th MCAS, nonstop 24 hour training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The 129th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS )deploys with units into field and wartime operation and can support a range of around 200 square miles. MCAS teams are trained to provide medical services around the clock to Soldiers in their area of operation. MCAS teams are trained to provide medical services around the clock to Soldiers in their area of operation, ranging from basic Sick Call all the way to traumatic injuries sustained from training or combat. This training is meant to acclimate Soldier's to real world operational tempo of a deployed or wartime environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Dowd and Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932657
    VIRIN: 240727-A-AB787-4000
    PIN: 240727
    Filename: DOD_110481265
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Combat Medics in the 129th MCAS, nonstop 24 hour training, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS
    Alabama National Guard
    Soldier Health
    Medical Company
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download