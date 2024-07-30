BROLL: Combat Medics in the 129th MCAS, nonstop 24 hour training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 129th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS )deploys with units into field and wartime operation and can support a range of around 200 square miles. MCAS teams are trained to provide medical services around the clock to Soldiers in their area of operation. MCAS teams are trained to provide medical services around the clock to Soldiers in their area of operation, ranging from basic Sick Call all the way to traumatic injuries sustained from training or combat. This training is meant to acclimate Soldier's to real world operational tempo of a deployed or wartime environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Dowd and Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)