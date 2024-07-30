Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WA ANG-Thailand Professional Development Engagement

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    07.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Members of the Washington Air National Guard exchange ideas with their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during a professional development exchange as part of a State Partnership Program visit in Bangkok, July, 30, 2024. During the visit, the two counterparts discussed career development and opportunities. The United States has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand for over 190 years. Through engagements such as this, we work together to promote long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932647
    VIRIN: 240730-F-XJ318-1007
    Filename: DOD_110481172
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BANGKOK, TH

    Washington Air National Guard Airmen Attend Professional Development Exchange with Royal Thai Air Force

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)

    Leadership
    State Partnership Program
    Royal Thai Air Force
    SPP

