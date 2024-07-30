WA ANG-Thailand Professional Development Engagement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Washington Air National Guard exchange ideas with their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during a professional development exchange as part of a State Partnership Program visit in Bangkok, July, 30, 2024. During the visit, the two counterparts discussed career development and opportunities. The United States has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand for over 190 years. Through engagements such as this, we work together to promote long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.