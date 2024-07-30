Members of the Washington Air National Guard exchange ideas with their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during a professional development exchange as part of a State Partnership Program visit in Bangkok, July, 30, 2024. During the visit, the two counterparts discussed career development and opportunities. The United States has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand for over 190 years. Through engagements such as this, we work together to promote long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932647
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-XJ318-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110481172
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WA ANG-Thailand Professional Development Engagement, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Air National Guard Airmen Attend Professional Development Exchange with Royal Thai Air Force
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)