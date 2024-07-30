Washington Air National Guard Airmen Attend Professional Development Exchange with Royal Thai Air Force

Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Burke | Members of the Washington Air National Guard exchange ideas with their Royal Thai Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Burke | Members of the Washington Air National Guard exchange ideas with their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during a professional development exchange as part of a State Partnership Program visit in Bangkok, July, 30, 2024. During the visit, the two counterparts discussed career development and opportunities. The United States has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand for over 190 years. Through engagements such as this, we work together to promote long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sergeant Brandy Burke) see less | View Image Page

A small delegation of Airmen from the Washington Air National Guard traveled to Bangkok, July 26, 2024 to participate in a professional development exchange.



Airmen met with several different groups from the Royal Thai Air Force to discuss improving leadership culture, career development, and organizational structure.



“Meeting with Royal Thai Air Force personnel and cadets over the past few days was very rewarding for all. We continuously learn a lot from each other and we are starting to lay a solid foundation of what we can assist with regarding professional military education and technical training” said Chief Master Sergeant Allan Lawson, State Command Chief of the Washington Air National Guard.



The engagement is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. The two counterparts have met regularly through exchanges, engagements and exercises to enhance their mutual capabilities, security cooperation, and people-to-people connections that extend beyond military cooperation.



The United States has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand for over 190 years. Through engagements such as this, we work together to promote long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.