Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MyNavy Portal Public Presence/Sailor Landing Page Demo Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    A Tutorial of the functions of the new MyNavy Portal Public Presence and Sailor Landing Page.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 09:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932638
    VIRIN: 240801-N-ZZ999-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110481005
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy Portal Public Presence/Sailor Landing Page Demo Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor Landing Page MN3P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download