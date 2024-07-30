NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Holds Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka hosted a change of command in the C2 Auditorium onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, where Capt. Frank D. Kim relieved Capt. Michael S. Carl as commanding officer, Aug. 2, 2024.. The ceremony hosted VIPs, friends, family members and Sailors of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and was presided over by Capt. Brian Anderson, director, fleet supply and ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, and oversees 13 sites that span a 52-million square-mile area of responsibility from Misawa, Japan to Sydney, Australia and Guam to Diego Garcia and places in between. (U.S. Navy video by Ted Nichols, Javoris Turner and Information Systems Technician Senior Chief Terry Phifer)