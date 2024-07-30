Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2024

    Video by Ted Nichols 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka hosted a change of command in the C2 Auditorium onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, where Capt. Frank D. Kim relieved Capt. Michael S. Carl as commanding officer, Aug. 2, 2024.. The ceremony hosted VIPs, friends, family members and Sailors of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and was presided over by Capt. Brian Anderson, director, fleet supply and ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, and oversees 13 sites that span a 52-million square-mile area of responsibility from Misawa, Japan to Sydney, Australia and Guam to Diego Garcia and places in between. (U.S. Navy video by Ted Nichols, Javoris Turner and Information Systems Technician Senior Chief Terry Phifer)

