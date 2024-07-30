NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Midoriko Morita | NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka hosted a change of command in the C2 Auditorium...... read more read more Photo By Midoriko Morita | NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka hosted a change of command in the C2 Auditorium onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, where Capt. Frank D. Kim relieved Capt. Michael S. Carl as commanding officer, Aug. 2, 2024.. The ceremony hosted VIPs, friends, family members and Sailors of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and was presided over by Capt. Brian Anderson, director, fleet supply and ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, and oversees 13 sites that span a 52-million square-mile area of responsibility from Misawa, Japan to Sydney, Australia and Guam to Diego Garcia and places in between. (U.S. Navy photo by Midoriko Morita) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Frank D. Kim relieved Capt. Michael S. Carl of command to become the 40th commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka during a change of command ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 2, 2024.



Capt. Carl became the 39th commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka on July 1, 2022, following an assignment as director, logistics readiness (N4C) at Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Capt. Kim comes to the position having previously served as assistant chief of staff for logistics, ordnance and sustainment, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan.



Carl’s tour as commanding officer was guided by a focus on people, leadership, mission readiness and operational excellence. He highlighted his accomplishments under three focus areas during his remarks that included people, partners and mission.



“During my tenure as commanding officer, we have faced numerous challenges and overcome them with resilience and determination,” said Carl. “From supporting critical missions across the region to providing essential logistics support in times of crisis, our collective efforts have made a tangible difference in the lives of the Sailors and their families.”



Carl summarized the FLC’s accomplishments during his two years in command to include: awarding nearly 15,000 contract and contract actions at a value of just under $1 billion, support for over 1,900 port visits, issuing over 1.2-billion gallons of fuel to U.S. and partner nation assets, processing 250,000 requisitions in support of forward deployed naval forces of visiting ships and delivery of more than 50 million pounds of mail across the FLC’s 17 mail facilities.



He reinforced his feelings of pride in his final message to the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka workforce in the command’s biweekly “Fleet Up” newsletter published after the ceremony.



“Over the last two years, we have worked together as a team to continue to push this FLC and our support to the Fleet forward while strengthening vital partnerships in the region. That work has been inspiring and has allowed me to walk into the office each day with a smile,” Carl wrote. “The memories made here with each of you any my family will last a lifetime and our combined accomplishments will always give me a reason to smile.”



Carl’s next assignment is as chief of staff for the Director of Supply, Ordnance and Logistics, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV N4L) in Washington, D.C.



Kim comes to the position with a wealth of experience operating in this area of responsibility in his previous position based onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



“I am honored to stand before you as your newest commanding officer — following in the footsteps of Capt. Mike Carl,” said Kim. “As you can surmise, he set a very high bar and left me with the very best Fleet Logistics Center in the Navy’s most dynamic and consequential area of responsibility.”



Kim ended with a short message — paying homage to Japanese tradition — a haiku. “I care about you. Do your best, at home, at work. Gan bari masu.” Gan bari masu means I’ll do my best in Japanese.



Capt. Brian Anderson, director, fleet supply and ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presided over the ceremony. During his remarks, he highlighted his lengthy friendship with Carl and his accomplishments while in command, noting the agility and excellence brought to the operating environment while paying tribute to the FLC’s dedicated workforce.



“Capt. Carl’s success is only achieved by the efforts of this work-class organization of professionals. As a former Fleet Logistics Center commanding officer, and as a former customer of FLC Yokosuka, I know about the things this great organization does to support our warfighters, our allies and our joint partners,” said Anderson. “Successful organizations succeed over and over again because of their people. The professionals of FLC Yokosuka are simply outstanding. Their dedication, their professionalism, their unwavering support have been the backbone of the U.S. Pacific Fleet successes.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.