    Spaceport Spotlight: 30 CONS

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the spaceport spotlight, Ms. Jennifer Paccioretti speaks on her team's efforts in reopening the Vandenberg gas station, which was shut down for nearly seven months due to catastrophic failure of underground equipment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932590
    VIRIN: 240801-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110479889
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Quality of Life
    AATS
    SLD 30
    30 CONS

