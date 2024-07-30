In this iteration of the spaceport spotlight, Ms. Jennifer Paccioretti speaks on her team's efforts in reopening the Vandenberg gas station, which was shut down for nearly seven months due to catastrophic failure of underground equipment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 20:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932590
|VIRIN:
|240801-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110479889
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spaceport Spotlight: 30 CONS, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.