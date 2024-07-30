Soldiers with 1st Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division clear an area with the Integrated Visual Augmentation System during a Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer exercise at Fort Drum, New York, July 30, 2024. Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer facilitates squad-level training in a mixed reality-based synthetic environment, can be used to train almost anywhere at any time; bringing training to Soldiers instead of bringing Soldiers to training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932546
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-AO831-3262
|Filename:
|DOD_110478950
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers Train with Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
