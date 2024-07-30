Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Train with Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division clear an area with the Integrated Visual Augmentation System during a Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer exercise at Fort Drum, New York, July 30, 2024. Squad Immersive Virtual Trainer facilitates squad-level training in a mixed reality-based synthetic environment, can be used to train almost anywhere at any time; bringing training to Soldiers instead of bringing Soldiers to training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932546
    VIRIN: 240730-A-AO831-3262
    Filename: DOD_110478950
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

