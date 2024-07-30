Driving Under the Influence in Okinawa | PSA

U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and local Japanese police demonstrate the apprehension, identification and arrest of an individual driving under the influence on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2024. Military and Japanese police used the demonstration to deter future DUI incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 03:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|932469
|VIRIN:
|240717-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110477556
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
