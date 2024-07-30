Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving Under the Influence in Okinawa | PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and local Japanese police demonstrate the apprehension, identification and arrest of an individual driving under the influence on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2024. Military and Japanese police used the demonstration to deter future DUI incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 03:11
    Category: PSA
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Driving Under the Influence in Okinawa | PSA, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Foster
    DUI
    Military Police
    MCIPAC
    DUI Prevention
    Japanese Pilice

