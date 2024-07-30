Driving Under the Influence in Okinawa | PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and local Japanese police demonstrate the apprehension, identification and arrest of an individual driving under the influence on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2024. Military and Japanese police used the demonstration to deter future DUI incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)