    STARBASE Academy July 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Students from local North Country School Districts participate in a flight simulator demonstration during the STARBASE Academy program, July 31, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE Academy offers students opportunities to meet military and civilian professionals, providing firsthand experiences and demonstrating how a STEM education can be a pathway to a meaningful career.

    This work, STARBASE Academy July 2024, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    STARBASE
    10thMtnDiv

