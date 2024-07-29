U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 354th FW command chief, deliver a public service announcement pertaining to the upcoming Air Force Ball at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 25, 2024. Eielson Airmen and their families will come together to celebrate and honor the tradition and heritage of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 14:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|932404
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-CJ259-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110476152
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson Air Force Ball PSA, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.