    Eielson Air Force Ball PSA

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 354th FW command chief, deliver a public service announcement pertaining to the upcoming Air Force Ball at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 25, 2024. Eielson Airmen and their families will come together to celebrate and honor the tradition and heritage of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 14:17
    Category: PSA
    VIRIN: 240725-F-CJ259-1001
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Air Force Ball PSA, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson
    Air Force Ball

