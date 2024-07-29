World Ranger Day - Meet Eufaula Lake Ranger, Ryan Parisotto

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today is World Ranger Day, and we are recognizing some of our own park rangers this week. We call them the “face of the Corps” because they are out in our recreation areas meeting visitors every day. We appreciate our rangers for all they do to care for our guests, parks, lakes and natural resources!