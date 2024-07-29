Summer Reading Finale

The Robert F. Sink Memorial Library is the site for the finale of the Fort Campbell FMWR 2024 summer reading program. A total of 611 participants have logged an incredible 399,806 minutes of reading time, totaling over 6,663 hours.
|07.12.2024
|07.31.2024 11:46
|Package
|932379
|240712-O-JS100-8488
|DOD_110475760
|00:01:27
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
