    Summer Reading Finale

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    The Robert F. Sink Memorial Library is the site for the finale of the Fort Campbell FMWR 2024 summer reading program. A total of 611 participants have logged an incredible 399,806 minutes of reading time, totaling over 6,663 hours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932379
    VIRIN: 240712-O-JS100-8488
    Filename: DOD_110475760
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

