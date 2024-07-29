Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August 2024 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, delivers the August 2024 drill message to the members of the 127th Wing.

    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932374
    VIRIN: 240731-F-JK012-4405
    Filename: DOD_110475598
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August 2024 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

