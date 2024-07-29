Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of Wright-Patterson Preparation for OshKosh

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-Roll of the Air Force Materiel Command preparing items to be shipped at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024. This was the first year that AFMC participated as the featured Air Force major command for this week-long event, which draws in more than 600,000 visitors annually.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932363
    VIRIN: 240731-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110475357
    Length: 00:21:15
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Wright-Patterson Preparation for OshKosh, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    WPAFB
    EAA AirVenture
    Oshkosh Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download