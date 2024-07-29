Community Outreach: Capital Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts an information booth at one of the largest (and loudest) community outreach events in the Sacramento region, the California Capital Airshow. In case you missed it or couldn’t hear us over the roar of the jets, here are some highlights from the event at Mather, California, on July 13, 2024.



(Narration by OpenAI)