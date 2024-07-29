Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Outreach: Capital Airshow

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts an information booth at one of the largest (and loudest) community outreach events in the Sacramento region, the California Capital Airshow. In case you missed it or couldn’t hear us over the roar of the jets, here are some highlights from the event at Mather, California, on July 13, 2024.

    (Narration by OpenAI)

