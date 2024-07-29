Community Outreach: Capital Airshow

Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts an information booth at one of the largest (and loudest) community outreach events in the Sacramento region, the California Capital Airshow. In case you missed it or couldn’t hear us over the roar of the jets, here are some highlights from the event at Mather, California, on July 13, 2024.
Army Corps of Engineers
Community Outreach