Fort Harrison Service Club History

The history of this building underscores a distinct connection between the First Special

Service Force and the Montana National Guard:



In October of 1938, the State Engineer, the Chamber of Commerce board, John W.

Mahan, Adjutant General of the MTARNG, and William G. Ferguson suggested that

Helena sponsored a project to build a recreation hall at Fort Harrison with bricks salvaged

from the MTARNG North Warren Street Armory in Helena, Montana that was destroyed

in the 1935 earthquake. The building was essentially a gift from the Helena-area public

to the MTARNG, having raised money and awareness of the need for such a building

and donating it to Fort Harrison for annual National Guard encampments. Construction

of the recreation hall began in 1939 and was completed in 1940 but the building was not

officially opened and dedicated until 1942.



Due to the United States’ involvement in World War II, the two-week encampment

program at Fort Harrison that usually took place every June had been canceled in 1939,

and the reserve component was ordered into full-time military duty in 1940, which

resulted in MTARNG troops being sent elsewhere to train. With the MTARNG troops

away, Fort Harrison was quiet but came back to life in July of 1942 when the regular

Army assumed control of the post and military units began training at the former National

Guard encampment site. The Army needed a remote and relatively secret location for

training specialized forces, including the First Special Service Force, and viewed an

unoccupied fort as a perfect solution. Fort Harrison had the climate and mountain setting

and was far from any large urban center. Adequate training areas necessitated sufficient

snow and rugged terrain for skiing and climbing, as well as level ground for a land strip

and parachute training.



The post was rapidly expanded to accommodate the needs of the regular Army, with the

infrastructural build-up associated with the 1942 permanent occupation at Fort Harrison

completed rapidly between July and October 1942. The recreation hall officially opened

on September 25, 1942 for initial use by the First Special Service Force and made its

formal debut on October 3, 1942.

- Members of the First Special Service Force, who left Fort Harrison to train elsewhere in

1943, utilized the building for years to come as a reunion venue, and many men that had

been members of the First Special Service Force later became members of the

MTARNG. As early as 1950, more than 1,000 Helena area residents turned out for a

reunion and memorial service held by the First Special Service Force Association. Those

attending paid tribute to the men who died in battle on Anzio beachhead and in other

engagements, and business sessions among members from the U.S. and Canada, as

well as dinner and dancing all took place at the Fort Harrison recreation hall.