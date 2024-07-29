Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Harrison Service Club History

    FORT HARRISON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The history of this building underscores a distinct connection between the First Special
    Service Force and the Montana National Guard:

    In October of 1938, the State Engineer, the Chamber of Commerce board, John W.
    Mahan, Adjutant General of the MTARNG, and William G. Ferguson suggested that
    Helena sponsored a project to build a recreation hall at Fort Harrison with bricks salvaged
    from the MTARNG North Warren Street Armory in Helena, Montana that was destroyed
    in the 1935 earthquake. The building was essentially a gift from the Helena-area public
    to the MTARNG, having raised money and awareness of the need for such a building
    and donating it to Fort Harrison for annual National Guard encampments. Construction
    of the recreation hall began in 1939 and was completed in 1940 but the building was not
    officially opened and dedicated until 1942.

    Due to the United States’ involvement in World War II, the two-week encampment
    program at Fort Harrison that usually took place every June had been canceled in 1939,
    and the reserve component was ordered into full-time military duty in 1940, which
    resulted in MTARNG troops being sent elsewhere to train. With the MTARNG troops
    away, Fort Harrison was quiet but came back to life in July of 1942 when the regular
    Army assumed control of the post and military units began training at the former National
    Guard encampment site. The Army needed a remote and relatively secret location for
    training specialized forces, including the First Special Service Force, and viewed an
    unoccupied fort as a perfect solution. Fort Harrison had the climate and mountain setting
    and was far from any large urban center. Adequate training areas necessitated sufficient
    snow and rugged terrain for skiing and climbing, as well as level ground for a land strip
    and parachute training.

    The post was rapidly expanded to accommodate the needs of the regular Army, with the
    infrastructural build-up associated with the 1942 permanent occupation at Fort Harrison
    completed rapidly between July and October 1942. The recreation hall officially opened
    on September 25, 1942 for initial use by the First Special Service Force and made its
    formal debut on October 3, 1942.
    - Members of the First Special Service Force, who left Fort Harrison to train elsewhere in
    1943, utilized the building for years to come as a reunion venue, and many men that had
    been members of the First Special Service Force later became members of the
    MTARNG. As early as 1950, more than 1,000 Helena area residents turned out for a
    reunion and memorial service held by the First Special Service Force Association. Those
    attending paid tribute to the men who died in battle on Anzio beachhead and in other
    engagements, and business sessions among members from the U.S. and Canada, as
    well as dinner and dancing all took place at the Fort Harrison recreation hall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932308
    VIRIN: 240513-F-BF054-2435
    Filename: DOD_110474088
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Harrison Service Club History, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

