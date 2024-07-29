HVAC technicians keeping it cool

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Man Ng and Senior Airman Brayden Whitney, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians, describes the overall mission of their unit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 30, 2024. HVAC technicians play a vital role in keeping electrical systems at the proper temperature for optimal functionality at JBLE. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon and Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932300
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110473939
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
