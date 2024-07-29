Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HVAC technicians keeping it cool

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Man Ng and Senior Airman Brayden Whitney, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians, describes the overall mission of their unit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 30, 2024. HVAC technicians play a vital role in keeping electrical systems at the proper temperature for optimal functionality at JBLE. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon and Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, HVAC technicians keeping it cool, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air conditioning
    heating
    JBLE
    hvac technician
    633d CES

