Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bridgechat July '24: Be a Superhero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    Air Combat Commands July Bridgechat is "Be a Superhero". U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Cherry, 23rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 16:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932299
    VIRIN: 240730-F-JO760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110473906
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridgechat July '24: Be a Superhero, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    23rd Wing
    23rd MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download