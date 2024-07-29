Students from North Country School Districts surrounding Fort Drum, New York participate in Starbase Academy program, July 30, 2024, at Starbase Fort Drum, New York. Starbase Academy offers students opportunities to meet military and civilian professionals, providing firsthand experiences and demonstrating how a STEM education can be a pathway to a meaningful career.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932280
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-HO064-6525
|Filename:
|DOD_110473672
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Academy July 2024, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
