Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFS FTX Short

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Matthew Williams 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Security Forces Squadron of the 120th Airlift wing go on a field training exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932270
    VIRIN: 240709-A-JJ857-2050
    Filename: DOD_110473550
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS FTX Short, by SPC Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download