Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Young Guns vs Old Pistols 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    Participants of the 18th Annual Young Guns vs. Old Pistols Challenge competed for bragging rights and the 2024 trophy at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, June 28, 2024. The Young Guns vs. Old Pistols Challenge is a 10-week friendly competition aimed at bringing individuals closer to the four pillars of wellness: physical, emotional, spiritual and social. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932235
    VIRIN: 240628-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_110473062
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Young Guns vs Old Pistols 2024, by Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Junior Force Council
    Young Guns vs Old Pistols

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download