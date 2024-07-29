Young Guns vs Old Pistols 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Participants of the 18th Annual Young Guns vs. Old Pistols Challenge competed for bragging rights and the 2024 trophy at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, June 28, 2024. The Young Guns vs. Old Pistols Challenge is a 10-week friendly competition aimed at bringing individuals closer to the four pillars of wellness: physical, emotional, spiritual and social. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)