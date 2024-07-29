WCAP Olympic Stories 2024 - SPC Kamal Bey 2

WCAP is the Army's "World Class Athlete Program."
Training and Competing for a place on the U.S. Olympic Team.
SPC Kamal Bey is completing as a member of Team USA.
Video Presentation brought to you by The Exchange.
