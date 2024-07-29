Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Change of Charge: Part 2

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Scottie L. Cox, the outgoing command master chief, and Navy Master Chief Petty Officer April D. Merriman, the incoming command master chief, both with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), conduct a change of charge ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2024. During the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer Scottie L. Cox relinquished charge as the naval senior noncommissioned officer of 2d MARDIV to Master Chief Petty Officer April D. Merriman. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932214
    VIRIN: 240725-M-IA046-1002
    Filename: DOD_110472698
    Length: 00:15:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    legacy
    sailor
    Follow Me
    Forged By the Sea
    Follow Me Division
    command master chief (CMC)

