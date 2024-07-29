Command Master Chief Change of Charge: Part 2

U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Scottie L. Cox, the outgoing command master chief, and Navy Master Chief Petty Officer April D. Merriman, the incoming command master chief, both with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), conduct a change of charge ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2024. During the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer Scottie L. Cox relinquished charge as the naval senior noncommissioned officer of 2d MARDIV to Master Chief Petty Officer April D. Merriman. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|932214
|VIRIN:
|240725-M-IA046-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110472698
|Length:
|00:15:18
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
