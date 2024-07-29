Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical readiness exercise brightens smiles in Burundi (Clean Copy)

    BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI

    07.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    During a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX), the 30th Medical Brigade and Force de Defense Nationale du Burundi medical professionals provided dental services along with other medical services to Burundians in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 26, 2024. U.S. Army Maj. Frederick Dawson, 30th Medical Brigade comprehensive dentist, shares his experience working with the Burundians and the importance of dental health care. The MEDREX was held from July 17 to Aug 2, 2024, at Hospital military de Kamenge, Burundi. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932211
    VIRIN: 240726-F-HJ874-4911
    Filename: DOD_110472666
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: BUJUMBURA, BI

    This work, Medical readiness exercise brightens smiles in Burundi (Clean Copy), by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical Training
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    30th Medical Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    MEDREXAfrica

