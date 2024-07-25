A message from AER CEO Tony Grinston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932088" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort wainwright is leading the Medium Sized Installations with a participation rate of 67.8% and $213,150 dollars donated in this years Army Emergency Relief campaign! AER Campaign will close on the Army's Birthday, 14 June 2024. If you would like to donate, see your Unit Rep, or stop by Army Community Service located at the Welcome Center and ask for the Army Emergency Relief Officer! AER has been supporting Soldiers and their families since 1942, and only possible by the generous donations you make!