A message from AER CEO Tony Grinston

Fort wainwright is leading the Medium Sized Installations with a participation rate of 67.8% and $213,150 dollars donated in this years Army Emergency Relief campaign! AER Campaign will close on the Army's Birthday, 14 June 2024. If you would like to donate, see your Unit Rep, or stop by Army Community Service located at the Welcome Center and ask for the Army Emergency Relief Officer! AER has been supporting Soldiers and their families since 1942, and only possible by the generous donations you make!
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932088
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-RX777-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110470636
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
