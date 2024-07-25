Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A message from AER CEO Tony Grinston

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort wainwright is leading the Medium Sized Installations with a participation rate of 67.8% and $213,150 dollars donated in this years Army Emergency Relief campaign! AER Campaign will close on the Army's Birthday, 14 June 2024. If you would like to donate, see your Unit Rep, or stop by Army Community Service located at the Welcome Center and ask for the Army Emergency Relief Officer! AER has been supporting Soldiers and their families since 1942, and only possible by the generous donations you make!

    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

