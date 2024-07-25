Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Kaw Lake Ranger Tori Haggard

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    World Ranger Day is July 31, and we are recognizing some of our own park rangers this week. We call them the “face of the Corps” because they are out in our recreation areas meeting visitors every day. We appreciate our rangers for all they do to care for our guests, parks, lakes and natural resources!

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932087
    VIRIN: 240724-A-MW145-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470634
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Meet Kaw Lake Ranger Tori Haggard, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Natural Resources
    Water Safety
    Tulsa District
    Kaw Lake
    World Ranger Day

