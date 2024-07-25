Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright "Denegee" CDC opening ceremony

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Fort Wainwright’s Denegee Child Development Center!
    At 43,000 square feet, "Denegee," meaning moose in Alaska’s Tanana Athabascan language, now stands as the largest child development center in the Army’s portfolio. This state-of-the-art facility is a major Quality of Life initiative win, providing outstanding care and development opportunities for our youngest community members.
    A special thanks to everyone who joined us and participated in cutting the paper chain ribbon, featuring multi-colored rings made by the children from CDC I and red rings made by the kids from CDC II. These kids will be the first children of the Denegee CDC, marking this significant milestone!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932086
    VIRIN: 240605-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470616
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

