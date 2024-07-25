Fort Wainwright "Denegee" CDC opening ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Fort Wainwright’s Denegee Child Development Center!

At 43,000 square feet, "Denegee," meaning moose in Alaska’s Tanana Athabascan language, now stands as the largest child development center in the Army’s portfolio. This state-of-the-art facility is a major Quality of Life initiative win, providing outstanding care and development opportunities for our youngest community members.

A special thanks to everyone who joined us and participated in cutting the paper chain ribbon, featuring multi-colored rings made by the children from CDC I and red rings made by the kids from CDC II. These kids will be the first children of the Denegee CDC, marking this significant milestone!