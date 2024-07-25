Bomber Task Force 24-4 Wrap Up

Airmen deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., participate in Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21-26, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
07.26.2024
07.29.2024
Package
932071
240726-F-KW266-1001
|DOD_110470305
00:00:59
|Location:
MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|1
|1
