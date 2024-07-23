Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen Shipton 2024 LCID Address

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Allyson Crawford, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and James Varhegyi

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, walks through the impacts of developing center reoptimization efforts. She explains that everyone contributing to AFLCMC’s mission and the Center’s industry partners are about to face a very exciting – and challenging – time. “We get to make our part of this reoptimization happen, and to make it work we all need to understand our individual roles and the overall purpose of this major change within the center” she said. Made for Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th ABW/PA).

    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen Shipton 2024 LCID Address, by Allyson Crawford, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GPC
    AFLCMC
    LCID

