Lt. Gen Shipton 2024 LCID Address

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931763" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, walks through the impacts of developing center reoptimization efforts. She explains that everyone contributing to AFLCMC’s mission and the Center’s industry partners are about to face a very exciting – and challenging – time. “We get to make our part of this reoptimization happen, and to make it work we all need to understand our individual roles and the overall purpose of this major change within the center” she said. Made for Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th ABW/PA).