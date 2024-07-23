U.S. Soldier builds relationships with Burundi medical professionals during MEDREX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Farah Hamouda, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center respiratory therapist, exchanges skills with medical professionals from Force de Defense Nationale du Burundi during a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) from July 17 to Aug 2, 2024, at Hospital Military de Kamenge, Burundi. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)