    Misawa SERE training b-roll

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists conduct training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2024. SERE training ensures that at-risk personnel have the knowledge and capability to survive in harsh and austere environments to return safely. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931619
    VIRIN: 240725-F-NU460-1002
    Filename: DOD_110462859
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa SERE training b-roll, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    SERE
    Readiness

