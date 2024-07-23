U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists conduct training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2024. SERE training ensures that at-risk personnel have the knowledge and capability to survive in harsh and austere environments to return safely. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 02:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931619
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-NU460-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110462859
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa SERE training b-roll, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
