    Gen. Flynn, Maj. Gen. Womack Join Gen. Morishita to Lay Wreaths in Hiroshima

    HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, commander, U.S. Army Japan, joined Gen. Yasunori Morishita, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, to lay a wreath at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, July 20, 2024. The joint American-Japanese wreath laying reaffirmed the common goal of peace and cooperation and both countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor M. DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931617
    VIRIN: 240720-N-CL550-4301
    Filename: DOD_110462849
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP

    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Hiroshima
    USAP
    Peace Memorial Park
    USAJ
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

