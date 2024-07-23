Gen. Flynn, Maj. Gen. Womack Join Gen. Morishita to Lay Wreaths in Hiroshima

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Charles A. Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, commander, U.S. Army Japan, joined Gen. Yasunori Morishita, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, to lay a wreath at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, July 20, 2024. The joint American-Japanese wreath laying reaffirmed the common goal of peace and cooperation and both countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor M. DiMartino)