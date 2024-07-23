Gen. Charles A. Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, commander, U.S. Army Japan, joined Gen. Yasunori Morishita, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, to lay a wreath at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, July 20, 2024. The joint American-Japanese wreath laying reaffirmed the common goal of peace and cooperation and both countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor M. DiMartino)
|07.20.2024
|07.25.2024 02:57
|Package
|931617
|240720-N-CL550-4301
|DOD_110462849
|00:00:59
|HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|0
|0
This work, Gen. Flynn, Maj. Gen. Womack Join Gen. Morishita to Lay Wreaths in Hiroshima, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
