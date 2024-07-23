Camp Kinser Opens New Neighborhood Pantry

Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Camp Kinser leadership, along with members of the Neighborhood Pantry at Camp Butler, attend an opening ceremony for a new Neighborhood Pantry in the Deployment Readiness Coordinator's office on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The Neighborhood Pantry exists to provide food and resources to service members and families across the island of Okinawa, with one location on Camp Foster and a new location on Camp Kinser. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 01:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931589
|VIRIN:
|240725-M-JR395-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462350
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
