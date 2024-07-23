Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Kinser Opens New Neighborhood Pantry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Camp Kinser leadership, along with members of the Neighborhood Pantry at Camp Butler, attend an opening ceremony for a new Neighborhood Pantry in the Deployment Readiness Coordinator's office on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The Neighborhood Pantry exists to provide food and resources to service members and families across the island of Okinawa, with one location on Camp Foster and a new location on Camp Kinser. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931589
    VIRIN: 240725-M-JR395-1001
    Filename: DOD_110462350
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Kinser Opens New Neighborhood Pantry, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Camp Kinser
    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    CARES
    Neighborhood Pantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download