Senegal MEDREX 2024

B-Roll footage from the Vermont National Guard's Medical Readiness Exercise in their partner nation of Senegal in June 2024.
Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 15:15
Location:
|SN
