Operation Bivouac forklift training

Senior Airman Brandon Pharn, 349th Civil Engineering Squadron, receives instruction from Staff Sgt. Lazaro Silva Martinez, 349th Civil Engineering Squadron, on forklift operations during Operation Bivouac at March Air Reserve, Calif., July 24, 2024. The training opportunities provided during Operation Bivouac were crucial in developing and maintaining the skills of the Airmen from various career fields. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)