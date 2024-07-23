Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Bivouac forklift training

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Senior Airman Brandon Pharn, 349th Civil Engineering Squadron, receives instruction from Staff Sgt. Lazaro Silva Martinez, 349th Civil Engineering Squadron, on forklift operations during Operation Bivouac at March Air Reserve, Calif., July 24, 2024. The training opportunities provided during Operation Bivouac were crucial in developing and maintaining the skills of the Airmen from various career fields. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)

    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    349 CES
    Operation Bivouac
    349th Civil Engineering Squadron

