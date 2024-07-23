Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew members from the 20th Bomb Squadron and 307th Bomb Wing step to a B-52H Stratofortress and take off in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 July 20, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with various air bases and operations in different combatant command areas, enabling strategic access and integration with coalition forces to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931556
    VIRIN: 240724-F-PW365-1001
    Filename: DOD_110461768
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    307th Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download