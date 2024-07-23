Aircrew members from the 20th Bomb Squadron and 307th Bomb Wing step to a B-52H Stratofortress and take off in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 July 20, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with various air bases and operations in different combatant command areas, enabling strategic access and integration with coalition forces to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931556
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-PW365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110461768
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
