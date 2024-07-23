B-roll stringer from day four of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 24, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931516
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-KW266-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110461221
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-4 Day 4 B-Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
