Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force 24-4 Day 4 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-roll stringer from day four of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 24, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931516
    VIRIN: 240724-F-KW266-2001
    Filename: DOD_110461221
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force 24-4 Day 4 B-Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download